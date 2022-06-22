WATCH: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoy cricket in rainy weather

ISLAMABAD: Everyone is enjoying rainy weather in the country these days including Pakistani cricketers.



In a recent video going viral on the internet, ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi — who is also the former's son-in-law — could be seen enjoying cricket in the pleasant weather.

The video shows both the players along with national fast bowler Haris Rauf playing cricket in Islamabad.

Earlier, the duo was seen playing snooker together. The short video was posted by Shaheen on his Twitter account.

The pacer posted the video with the caption: "Family fun time."

