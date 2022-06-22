WATCH: 'Good guy' in India rides overloaded scooter

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022
Footage of a man in Telengana, India, riding his motorbike with maximum goods is going viral on social media.
The video was shared by a Twitter user as a meme, captioned: “My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data."
Telengana Police reposted the video.
The man, who is wearing a black helmet, can be seen balancing a lot of items on his bike. He can barely sit on the vehicle with two bags tied in front of him. His feet almost touch the road.
A popular Bollywood song plays in the background making the video funnier.
Netizens were amused by the clip reacting to it with many comments.
A user said: "Good guy following the rules by wearing a helmet.”
"Please charge him with a huge penalty," said a more serious user.
Some users sympathised with the rider.
The video has garnered more than 742,000 views and over 25,000 likes.