Wednesday Jun 22 2022
WATCH: 'Good guy' in India rides overloaded scooter

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Man rides with a lot of stuff on scooter.—Screengrab via Twitter/@sagarcasm
Footage of a man in Telengana, India, riding his motorbike with maximum goods is going viral on social media. 

The video was shared by a Twitter user as a meme, captioned: “My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data."

Telengana Police reposted the video.

The man, who is wearing a black helmet, can be seen balancing a lot of items on his bike. He can barely sit on the vehicle with two bags tied in front of him. His feet almost touch the road. 

A popular Bollywood song plays in the background making the video funnier.

Netizens were amused by the clip reacting to it with many comments.

A user said: "Good guy following the rules by wearing a helmet.”

"Please charge him with a huge penalty," said a more serious user.

Some users sympathised with the rider.

The video has garnered more than 742,000 views and over 25,000 likes.

