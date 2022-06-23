WATCH: Groom brings his baraat in bulldozer

Groom's wedding procession on a bulldozer.—Screengrab via Twitter/ANI

A groom from Uttar Pradesh, India, executed a unique "baraat" by riding a bulldozer to the bride's residence instead of a traditional white horse or a car.

The man identified as Badshah was cheered by the spectators as the crowd cried “Bulldozer Baba ki jai”, which means "All hail Bulldozer man."

A video was shared by Asian News International where the groom can be seen on top of the mighty vehicle.

The bulldozer can be seen decorated with a traditional wedding flower, the marigold.

The bride, Rubina, and her family were left shocked, reported The Hindustan Times.

A member on the groom's side said that they wanted to make the wedding memorable.

“Everyone brings a car in the marriage procession. People also used to bring elephants and horses but we decided to make the marriage memorable by bringing a bulldozer," he was quoted as saying.

