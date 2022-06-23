 
Thursday Jun 23 2022
19-year-old in India arrested for raping mentally-challenged cousin

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

A man wearing handcuffs. Image for representation only. — Pixabay
A 19-year-old man from India's Rajhastan was arrested for allegedly raping his mentally challenged cousin who is a minor, India Today reported.

The incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

Reportedly, he assaulted the girl while she was playing outside her house.

Initially, the victim's family tried brushing the matter under the rug but then reported it to the police later and lodged a complaint against the alleged culprit.

Within 18 hours of the registration of a first information report (FIR), the accused was booked by the police. A case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

