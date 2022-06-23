Mohammad Hasnain to make county debut next month

Pakistan’s young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain will make his county debut next month after Worcestershire signed the pacer for the remaining six matches of County Championship 2022.

The 22-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who has featured in 26 internationals for Pakistan, will play his first match against Middlesex on July 11.

Hasnain was earlier cleared to bowl in international cricket after he remodelled his bowling action which was reported in Big Bash League and since then this is the second major foreign contract for Hasnain. He was previously drafted by The Oval Invincible for The Hundreds.

The young fast bowler was also recommended by countryman and senior batter Azhar Ali — who is also a key member of Worcestershire County Cricket Club this season.



“Azhar knows him very well and helped us do a bit of research. He spoke very, very highly of him as a young man and as a character and his skill set as well,” said Worcestershire’s Head coach Alex Gidman.

He added that Hasnain’s ability to bowl at 90mph will add fresh impetus as Worcestershire look to continue its bid for success in red-ball cricket.

“Hugely exciting to have Muhammad join our squad for the last six games. We’ve played a patient game with the overseas players and tried to plot our way through the season.

“To have someone of his calibre joining us for the last six games is really exciting. He is going to be exactly what the group needs, some real power and energy.”

“He bowls very quick, so a different skill set to what we have, and he will hopefully give us a chance of winning more games,” the head coach of the county team said.

Hasnain has so far played only six first-class matches and has taken 10 wickets in them. The fast bowler said that the opportunity to play county championship matches will help him learn to bowl in different conditions.

“I want to help Worcestershire win matches first and foremost, but I also want to play more first-class cricket, and this is an ideal opportunity and it will also be part of my cricketing education playing in England on different pitches,” Hasnain said.