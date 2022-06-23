 
world
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
AFP

Dubai urges use of smart apps to order Eid sacrifices

By
AFP

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Sheep pictured inside an enclosure at an abattoir in Al Qouz industrial area in the Gulf emirate of Dubai. — AFP/File
Sheep pictured inside an enclosure at an abattoir in Al Qouz industrial area in the Gulf emirate of Dubai. — AFP/File 

  • Dubai officials urge people to use smart apps to avoid overcrowding at facility.
  • Apps allow residents to put their orders for slaughter, have it delivered or even distributed to local charities.
  • Dubai has seven apps, say officials. 

DUBAI: Veterinarians are called in to inspect the sheep at an abattoir ahead of one of Islam’s major holidays in Dubai, where the municipality is encouraging residents to use smart apps to order the sacrificial animals.

Muslims during Eid al Adha, which falls in July this year to mark the end of the hajj pilgrimage season, traditionally buy a whole sheep to be slaughtered and distributed among friends, family, and the poor.

Demand, however, is all-year-round in the Muslim emirate, with mask-clad workers at the abattoir in Al Qouz industrial area — one of many in Dubai — seen slicing and cleaning the meat for delivery or pick-up.

To avoid overcrowding at the facility during the Eid, Dubai officials have urged people to use smart apps to make their orders, as the emirate witnessed a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Through the apps, residents can put in their orders for slaughter, have them delivered or even distribute them to local charities.

While such apps are not widely available in Muslim countries, they have been used in some countries such as Pakistan.

Dubai, one of the seven members of the United Arab Emirates, has seven apps, said officials.

Ali al-Hamadi, director of public health services at Dubai municipality, said deliveries through the apps are made “within one or two hours, saving people time and energy”.

“In the past two years, due to COVID-19, many have resorted to using smart apps, as precautionary measures are still needed, and we have to take that into consideration,” he told AFP.

Fayez al-Badr, in charge of one of Dubai’s smart apps, said customers can “order the type of slaughter, its age, and can, through the app, pay and have it delivered in a refrigerated van”.

The UAE warned earlier this month that people must follow its anti-COVID measures including wearing masks indoors or face heavy fines, after cases more than doubled in a week.

Muslims mark Eid by buying sheep and goats to kill in the annual ritual that stems from the story of the prophet Abraham, commanded by God to slaughter his beloved son Ishmael as a test of his faith.

Sheep are slaughtered, in reference to the lamb that God provided for sacrifice instead of Ishmael.

More From World:

Iran demands US pay $4 bn for slain nuclear scientists: state media

Iran demands US pay $4 bn for slain nuclear scientists: state media
Video: Hilarious 'pan slapping contest' leaves viewers in splits

Video: Hilarious 'pan slapping contest' leaves viewers in splits
Internet shutdowns cause 'incalculable' damage: UN

Internet shutdowns cause 'incalculable' damage: UN
Inflation-ravaged Turkey refuses to raise rates

Inflation-ravaged Turkey refuses to raise rates
19-year-old in India arrested for raping mentally-challenged cousin

19-year-old in India arrested for raping mentally-challenged cousin
UK inflation hits 40-year record, highest in G7

UK inflation hits 40-year record, highest in G7
Sri Lanka's parliament cancels sittings to save fuel after petrol runs out

Sri Lanka's parliament cancels sittings to save fuel after petrol runs out
European Space Agency expects NASA backing for suspended Mars mission

European Space Agency expects NASA backing for suspended Mars mission
Swiss 'zero star hotel' offers sleepless nights to reflect over world's crises

Swiss 'zero star hotel' offers sleepless nights to reflect over world's crises
US Congresswoman submits resolution against India 'promoting Hindu-nationalist agenda'

US Congresswoman submits resolution against India 'promoting Hindu-nationalist agenda'
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson

UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, health executive warns

Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, health executive warns

Latest

view all