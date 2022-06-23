 
sports
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan bags two silver medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

— Provided by the reporter
  • Pakistan's Waqas Afzal earns silver medal in 125kg category.
  • Saad Mohammad earns medal in 60kg weight category competition.
  • Pakistan has sent 11 athletes to the championship, including one female.

Pakistan has bagged two silver medals in the fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship held at Yakut, Russia.

According to information provided by officials of the Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, Pakistani athlete Waqas Afzal Bhatti earned the silver medal in 125kg category while Saad Mohammad earned the silver medal in 60kg weight category competition.

Waqas, according to PMWF, had also outclassed his opponent from India Sheikh Abdul Ahad Yunus in a qualifying round bout before winning his semi-final on way to the final.

Saad, meanwhile, defeated wrestlers from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in initial bouts before outclassing the Serbian opponent in the semifinal. He couldn’t continue his winning run momentum in the final and had to settle for the silver medal.

The championship that kicked off yesterday in Russia features athletes from 45 countries.

Pakistan has sent 11 athletes to the championship, including one female.

Pakistan’s other participants in the tournament Aurangzaib Shah, Shaffat Ullah, Natasha Amani Khan, Afshal Anser, Ali Azhar, Sheraz Ali, Muhammad Alam and Muhammad Ibrahim Baig have their bouts scheduled for Friday. 

