Hungarian police confirm Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar missing

Pakistan's talented young swimmer and four-time national gold medalist Faizan Akbar disappears in Hungary — The News

Hungarian police lists Faizan Akbar’s name in list of people who are missing.

Hungarian police say 22-year-old is missing since June 18.

News of Faizan’s missing from the team’s hotel was rumored on Wednesday.

KARACHI: Local police in Hungary have confirmed that Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar has been missing after arriving in the country to participate in the World Swimming Championship.

The confirmation was posted on the website of the Hungarian police where Faizan's name was mentioned in the list of people who are missing.

According to details made available on the police website, the 22-year-old is missing since June 18. He was scheduled to participate in the 100m backstroke competition in FINA World Championship but the competition website mentions “DNS” against his name which indicates that he didn’t participate in the competition.

He is also scheduled to participate in the 50m backstroke competition which is due tomorrow.



The news of Faizan going missing from the team’s hotel was rumoured on Wednesday but no official of the Pakistan Swimming Federation or the team in Budapest responded to any calls or messages.

Sources have also claimed that the members of Pakistan’s swimming team participated on a self-finance basis in the world championship.

Faizan’s whereabouts are still unknown as of the filing of this piece.