 
sports
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Hungarian police confirm Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar missing

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Pakistans talented young swimmer and four-time national gold medalist Faizan Akbar disappears in Hungary — The News
Pakistan's talented young swimmer and four-time national gold medalist Faizan Akbar disappears in Hungary — The News

  • Hungarian police lists Faizan Akbar’s name in list of people who are missing.
  • Hungarian police say 22-year-old is missing since June 18.
  • News of Faizan’s missing from the team’s hotel was rumored on Wednesday.

KARACHI: Local police in Hungary have confirmed that Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar has been missing after arriving in the country to participate in the World Swimming Championship.

The confirmation was posted on the website of the Hungarian police where Faizan's name was mentioned in the list of people who are missing.

According to details made available on the police website, the 22-year-old is missing since June 18. He was scheduled to participate in the 100m backstroke competition in FINA World Championship but the competition website mentions “DNS” against his name which indicates that he didn’t participate in the competition.

Related items

He is also scheduled to participate in the 50m backstroke competition which is due tomorrow.

The news of Faizan going missing from the team’s hotel was rumoured on Wednesday but no official of the Pakistan Swimming Federation or the team in Budapest responded to any calls or messages.

Sources have also claimed that the members of Pakistan’s swimming team participated on a self-finance basis in the world championship.

Faizan’s whereabouts are still unknown as of the filing of this piece. 

More From Sports:

Adil Rashid to perform Hajj, miss out on England-India series

Adil Rashid to perform Hajj, miss out on England-India series
Pakistan bags two silver medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship

Pakistan bags two silver medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship
Yorkshire chairman Patel targeted by abusive letters in Rafiq racism row

Yorkshire chairman Patel targeted by abusive letters in Rafiq racism row
‘We should ask for forgiveness’, Shaheen Afridi says on Afghanistan earthquake

‘We should ask for forgiveness’, Shaheen Afridi says on Afghanistan earthquake
Mohammad Hasnain to make county debut next month

Mohammad Hasnain to make county debut next month
Three men arrested for robbing boxer Amir Khan at gunpoint

Three men arrested for robbing boxer Amir Khan at gunpoint
WATCH: What is the name of cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed’s bull?

WATCH: What is the name of cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed’s bull?
Pakistani swimmer goes missing in Hungary

Pakistani swimmer goes missing in Hungary

US swimmer rescued from World Championship pool after fainting

US swimmer rescued from World Championship pool after fainting
Asjad Iqbal offered place on World Professional Snooker Tour

Asjad Iqbal offered place on World Professional Snooker Tour
60 balls, 6 wickets: West Indies tweaks T10 introduces new format 6IXTY

60 balls, 6 wickets: West Indies tweaks T10 introduces new format 6IXTY
WATCH: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoy cricket in rainy weather

WATCH: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoy cricket in rainy weather

Latest

view all