Friday Jun 24 2022
WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign

Pakistan's legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi and star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan — Geo.tv

To express his support for Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan's earthquake relief initiative, Pakistan's legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi posted a video message on his Twitter account on Friday.

"I’m supporting Rashid Khan's campaign to provide relief to earthquake victims in Afghanistan. Donate now at www.backevenstronger.com," he wrote.

"I nominate Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar to post their videos," he added.

Star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has come forward to support his countrymen who suffered a 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Khan mourned the huge loss of lives and assured the people his support in this tough time. The star cricketer initiated fundraising and nominated fellow cricketers worldwide to join in. 


