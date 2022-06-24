Usman Buzdar moves LHC after govt allots ‘malfunctioning, defective’ vehicles for security

Former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar addresses Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore, on August 25, 2021. — APP/File

Buzdar once again moves LHC against Punjab govt.

He says officer provided not fulfilling their duties.

Petitioner says other perks are also not being provided.

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar Friday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) once again complaining that the provincial government has provided him with vehicles that are “malfunctioning and defective”.

“…the vehicles which have been provided to the applicant (Buzdar) are malfunctioning and are also defective,” the ex-chief minister’s lawyer said in a petition filed on his behalf after the case was shifted from the court’s Multan bench to Lahore.

The petition read that the staff members have not been provided or attached with Buzdar and it is imperative to “highlight that the police officers which have been provided to him are not fulfilling their duties in an efficient and well-organised manner”.

It further stated that as stipulated in the Section 21-A of the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and privileges) Act, 1975, Buzdar is entitled to specific perks and privileges including the provision of staff members, police officers, vehicles, etc.



“…other facilities in terms of the aforementioned provisions have not been provided to the applicant, hence, this instant application before this Honorable Court,” the petition read.