 
pakistan
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Shahid Hussain

Usman Buzdar moves LHC after govt allots ‘malfunctioning, defective’ vehicles for security

By
Shahid Hussain

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar addresses Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore, on August 25, 2021. — APP/File
Former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar addresses Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore, on August 25, 2021. — APP/File

  • Buzdar once again moves LHC against Punjab govt.
  • He says officer provided not fulfilling their duties.
  • Petitioner says other perks are also not being provided.

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar Friday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) once again complaining that the provincial government has provided him with vehicles that are “malfunctioning and defective”.

“…the vehicles which have been provided to the applicant (Buzdar) are malfunctioning and are also defective,” the ex-chief minister’s lawyer said in a petition filed on his behalf after the case was shifted from the court’s Multan bench to Lahore.

The petition read that the staff members have not been provided or attached with Buzdar and it is imperative to “highlight that the police officers which have been provided to him are not fulfilling their duties in an efficient and well-organised manner”.

Related items

It further stated that as stipulated in the Section 21-A of the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and privileges) Act, 1975, Buzdar is entitled to specific perks and privileges including the provision of staff members, police officers, vehicles, etc.

“…other facilities in terms of the aforementioned provisions have not been provided to the applicant, hence, this instant application before this Honorable Court,” the petition read.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign

WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign
'Azadi March' vandalism: Court grants Imran Khan bail till July 6

'Azadi March' vandalism: Court grants Imran Khan bail till July 6
Train gang-rape incident: DNA of accused found in sample from victim

Train gang-rape incident: DNA of accused found in sample from victim
PM Shehbaz announces 10% super tax on large-scale industries

PM Shehbaz announces 10% super tax on large-scale industries
Pakistan, Afghanistan should get rid of trust deficit: Hekmatyar

Pakistan, Afghanistan should get rid of trust deficit: Hekmatyar
COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again

COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again
Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in

Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in
Musadik Malik warns of impending power, gas crisis in country

Musadik Malik warns of impending power, gas crisis in country
There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah

There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah
PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with acting Afghan premier after deadly quake

PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with acting Afghan premier after deadly quake

Latest

view all