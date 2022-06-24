Groom mistakenly shoots, kills friend on wedding day

Image showing a police tape and a police vehicle in the background. — AFP/ File.

A video on Twitter shows a groom accidentally shooting his friend in India’s Uttar Pradesh province on Thursday, which resulted in his death.

The groom’s friend, Babu Lal Yadev, an Army soldier, handed the groom his gun and encouraged him to make celebratory fire. The groom tried to shoot, however, the firearm got stuck, The Kashmir Monitor reported.

The video shows the groom attempting to fix the gun while pointing it at the crowd and then accidentally fires at Yadev.

The man was rushed to a hospital, according to the report, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the groom and Yadev’s gun has been seized by the police.

The video was shared by Twitter user @Benrasiyaa