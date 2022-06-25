WATCH: Drunk groom puts garland around sister-in-law's neck instead of bride

The picture shows bride, groom and sister-in-law during the garland exchanging ceremony. — Screengrab/Twitter

Weddings are supposed to be fun and special for the bride and groom. However, in another bizarre incident, a groom — following heavy drinking — ended up putting varmala around his sister-in-law's neck instead of the bride.

Varmala is exchanging garlands between the bride and the groom during Indian weddings.

The groom showed up at his wedding drunk and could barely stand up. However, his act spread shock among the guests, including the bride, India Times reported.

The bride's sister got angry, and then slapped and abused the groom for putting a garland around her neck.

In March, a video surfaced in which a couple engaged in a violent altercation during their garland exchange ceremony over a very petty issue.

In the video, the groom tried offering a mithai (sweet) to his newlywed bride but she refused to eat it. This apparently irritated the groom, so he angrily threw the sweet at her.

The bride decided not to spare the groom and gave him a taste of his own medicine by throwing a mithai at him as well after which the groom started beating the bride.