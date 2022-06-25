 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'Unstoppable' Kate Middleton takes 'top billing', Meghan 'better get used to it'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Unstoppable Kate Middleton takes top billing, Meghan better get used to it
'Unstoppable' Kate Middleton takes 'top billing', Meghan 'better get used to it'

Kate Middleton is winning in the royal race against Meghan Markle, note admirers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled their beautiful portrait in Cambridgeshire this week and fans cannot help but fawn over the couple.

The portrait artist, Jamie Coreth, says it is the "most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture".

He added: "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

Sussex critics have also shared their two cents over the graceful photo.

"SussexSquad better get used to this. William and Catherine will continue to rise, and receive more honours, official portraits and jewellery from the Queen’s vault," wrote one on Twitter.

"They are growing and thriving in their roles and will make a fabulous Prince and Princess of Wales. They’re unstoppable."

One user commented on the post: "The whole Cambridge family is now taking top billing and centre stage, separating their family from all others in the Royal Family.

"When they are Prince and Princess of Wales it will be incredible!!!"

Another said: "Always looking up, always focusing on people, always doing the work".

"They are so loved and appreciated," added one more.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears cheats on Sam Asghari after wedding?

Britney Spears cheats on Sam Asghari after wedding?
Johnny Depp's team hasn't requested for injunction against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's team hasn't requested for injunction against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals emotional moment during Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals emotional moment during Amber Heard trial
Amber Heard announces she will appeal verdict of trial

Amber Heard announces she will appeal verdict of trial
Ozzy Osbourne drops new track on ‘mental institution’ after ‘life-altering surgery’

Ozzy Osbourne drops new track on ‘mental institution’ after ‘life-altering surgery’
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine rubbished in final hearing: 'I am judge, this is how it goes'

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine rubbished in final hearing: 'I am judge, this is how it goes'
Taylor Swift ‘terrified’ after US court overturned Roe V. Wade

Taylor Swift ‘terrified’ after US court overturned Roe V. Wade
Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears

Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify
Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women
Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles

Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles
Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert

Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert

Latest

view all