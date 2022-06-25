WATCH: Mother elephant saves baby from drowning

The picture shows a mother elephant saving its baby from drowning. — Screengrab/Twitter

A heart-warming video emerged on Twitter of a mother elephant saving her baby from drowning in a river in Northern Bengal, NDTV reported.

Twitter users shared their love and concern for the baby elephant, frequently asking if the baby has been successfully rescued but received conflicting answers from other users.

All Twitter users agreed that no matter the case, a mother’s love is unconditional and universal.

The video was posted by the user @ParveenKaswan and has already gained over 64k views.

“Wow.. what a beautiful way of expressing love and care...An elephant protecting her baby” one user wrote.

“That's the reason why MOTHER is always the best and the most IMPORTANT role in our life,” wrote another netizen.