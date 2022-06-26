‘Stranger Things’ monster look-alike washes up on Wales Beach

Sunday Jun 26, 2022
A rare sea creature that looks horrifyingly like the monster in the popular Netflix TV Show, Stranger Things, was spotted on a beach in North Wales, The Mirror reported.
The photo of the odd-looking creature was shared on Facebook and users began comparing the animal to the Shadow Monster in Stranger Things.
Shel Longmore, a frequent beachgoer who discovered the creature, described the animal as a “starfish playing the maracas”.
Longmore added, “It was a strange-looking creature but also very beautiful.”
The sea creature was identified as a Gooseneck barnacles, a rare and expensive delicacy that can be sold for up to 300 pounds a kilo.
Gooseneck barnacles are traditionally found in Spain’s Costa da Morte.