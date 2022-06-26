 
sports
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz hits sixes in match with husband

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Pakistan women's cricket team all rounder Kainat Imtiaz is currently on vacation with her husband Waqar in the northern areas. 

The cricketer shared a video of her playing cricket with Waqar in Bashu Valley, Skardu. The clip has now gone viral.

It shows the scenic beauty of Pakistan in a valley surrounded by sky-high mountains with tops covered by clouds. 

Kainat can be seen hitting sixes as Waqar bowls, while she knocks him out on the first ball when she gets to bowl.

She said it was an easy task to hit the ball out of the ground when her husband was the bowler. She said that the ground, located 2,500 metres above sea level was the "best place" to play cricket.

"Easy peasy hitting Husband sixes out of the park!! Oh and also check out the bowled. Surrounded by mountains 2500m above sea level. Best place to play cricket," she captioned the post.

The all-rounder got married to Waqar last year.

