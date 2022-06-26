WATCH: Man throws lavish party on pet dog's birthday, invites 4,000 guests

Pet dog, Krish, cutting his birthday cake.— Screengrab via Instagram/ India Today

For animal lovers across the globe, their pets are just like family members. And a man in India's Karnataka has proved that by throwing a lavish birthday party for his pet dog, Krish.

According to India Today, the man — identified as Shivappa Yellappa Maradi — not only arranged for a grand birthday party for his pet dog, but he also ordered a 100-kilogramme cake to celebrate the occassion.

Per the report, about 4,000 guests were invited to the grand party.

A video of the dog's cake-cutting ceremony has also gone viral on social media, garnering mixed reactions from users.

"I appreciate the gesture but he should also realise that dogs aren’t supposed to eat cake which is edible by humans," one user wrote while expressing his concern for the dog.

"It's such a stupidity...if he was a dog lover he would have fed street dogs on this occasion," another user opined.

"So cute, best video of the day," a third Instagrammer commented.