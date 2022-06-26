 
amazing
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Man throws lavish party on pet dog's birthday, invites 4,000 guests

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Pet dog, Krish, cutting his birthday cake.— Screengrab via Instagram/ India Today
Pet dog, Krish, cutting his birthday cake.— Screengrab via Instagram/ India Today

For animal lovers across the globe, their pets are just like family members. And a man in India's Karnataka has proved that by throwing a lavish birthday party for his pet dog, Krish.

According to India Today, the man — identified as Shivappa Yellappa Maradi — not only arranged for a grand birthday party for his pet dog, but he also ordered a 100-kilogramme cake to celebrate the occassion.

Per the report, about 4,000 guests were invited to the grand party. 

A video of the dog's cake-cutting ceremony has also gone viral on social media, garnering mixed reactions from users. 

"I appreciate the gesture but he should also realise that dogs aren’t supposed to eat cake which is edible by humans," one user wrote while expressing his concern for the dog.

"It's such a stupidity...if he was a dog lover he would have fed street dogs on this occasion," another user opined. 

"So cute, best video of the day," a third Instagrammer commented. 

More From Amazing:

Check out the world's 'ugliest' dog, Mr Happy Face

Check out the world's 'ugliest' dog, Mr Happy Face
‘Stranger Things’ monster look-alike washes up on Wales Beach

‘Stranger Things’ monster look-alike washes up on Wales Beach
WATCH: Mother elephant saves baby from drowning

WATCH: Mother elephant saves baby from drowning
'Deepest shipwreck': US WWII ship found off Philippines

'Deepest shipwreck': US WWII ship found off Philippines
This bacteria discovered in Caribbean swamps can be seen with naked eye

This bacteria discovered in Caribbean swamps can be seen with naked eye
WATCH: Groom brings baraat in bulldozer

WATCH: Groom brings baraat in bulldozer
Bride finds out 10 months after marriage her 'husband' is actually a woman

Bride finds out 10 months after marriage her 'husband' is actually a woman
Modern phoenix: The bird brought back from extinction in Japan

Modern phoenix: The bird brought back from extinction in Japan
Watch: Baby goat with longest ears has made a world record, claim owners

Watch: Baby goat with longest ears has made a world record, claim owners

In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born

In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born
Elephant kills woman, then returns to her funeral and tramples corpse again

Elephant kills woman, then returns to her funeral and tramples corpse again
Watch: 'Saviours' rescue baby elephant from ditch

Watch: 'Saviours' rescue baby elephant from ditch

Latest

view all