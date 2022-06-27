'Shaz and Waz': Check out this picture from Wasim Akram's reunion with Ravi Shastri

Wasim Akram (L) and Ravi Shastri (R) in cheerful mood during an IPL match. — IPL

Former Pakistan cricketer and bowling legend Wasim Akram has shared a picture from his reunion with former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri from Lord's Cricket Ground in London.



The picture was initially tweeted by Shastri, who was all smiles while catching up with his old mate, who was once a rival on the cricket ground.

"Shaz and Waz at @HomeOfCricket yesterday. Great to catch up [email protected]," Shastri captioned the picture.

The interesting thing about the picture, which could be a coincidence, is that the two cricket greats are dressed in similar suits, complemented by pink ties. The twinning of "Shaz and Waz" was largely adored by fans as the picture garnered over 23.7K likes and 515 retweets since Shastri shared it.



Wasim and Shastri had reunited at a friendly cricket match organised by JP Morgan, which was also participated by in-form England skipper Jos Buttler.



