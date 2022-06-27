 
Monday Jun 27 2022
Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg

Krishnapriya and her brother Krishnaprasad. — Times Now
Krishnapriya and her brother Krishnaprasad. — Times Now

A sister from India's Kerala is set to create a new record after writing a 432-metre-long letter for her brother, reported Times Now.

Krishnapriya, who is an engineer by profession, wrote a letter that weighs a shocking five kilos, after she forgot to wish him on World Brother's Day. 

Her 21-year-old brother Krishnaprasad sent her reminders on the day but his messages went unnoticed. Hurt, he blocked his sister on WhatsApp.

“I forgot to wish him. I usually call him or send him a text on Brother's Day but I forgot this year due to my busy work schedule,” Krishnapriya told Times Now.

To make up for the forgotten wish, she began writing him a letter on May 25.

Initially, she started writing on an A4-sized paper but realised she had a lot more to say. 

“I wanted a longer paper and went to a stationery shop to buy some. But I was told that the only long paper rolls that are available are billing papers. I bought 15 rolls and wrote in each of them to complete the letter in 12 hours,” she said.

Priya later applied to Guinness World Records for the longest letter ever written.

