Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'

Ariana Grande took a trip down memory lane as she gushed over her younger self in a mushy clip of her childhood days.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 7 Rings singer marked a major throwback moment with clip of her asking an important question about her identity.

The clip shows a young Grande asking, “What do you think, I'm Peter Pan or something?”

The Thank U, Next singer looked cute in a white short sleeved-shirt under a black blazer and black shirt. She wore white socks and kept her dark brown hair styled in a ponytail and wore a black headband.

Meanwhile, Grande has had a remarkable career as a singer as she left no stone unturned in ruling over fan’s hearts with her music and incomparable high notes.



Weighing in on her incredibly self-reflective’ journey, Grande admitted in an IG post, “it's an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love. Especially since its “not something to take for granted.”

However, she also added that she feels she’s “already won” and intends to “celebrate all of you there today!” after Grammys 2022.