Pakistan to play tri-series in New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup

A file photo of the Pakistan cricket team. — AFP

Pakistan confirm important tri-series in New Zealand, Bangladesh will also be part of it.

Pakistan team will leave for Christchurch on October 4.

Captain Babar Azam expresses excitement for New Zealand tour.

KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team will tour New Zealand to play a T20 triangular series also featuring Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand, ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.



According to the schedule announced and confirmed by New Zealand Cricket, the series will be played between October 7 and 14, 2022 in Christchurch.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the opening game of the triangular series on October 7. Babar Azam’s men will face New Zealand on day two of the tournament.

The green shirts will again face the black caps on October 11 in the second league match before taking on Bangladesh on October 13.

The final will be played on October 14.

According to the PCB, the Pakistan team will leave for Christchurch on October 4 after completing the seven-match T20I series against England at home. The series against England will conclude on October 2.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has expressed his excitement at the opportunity to play in New Zealand ahead of the World Cup in Australia which, he believes, will provide final touches to Pakistan’s preparation.

“I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia, but also give final touches to our preparations,” he said.

“I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good opponents,” said Babar in a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

