Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing over sex trafficking as victims deliver harrowing statements

Ghislaine Maxwell - who awaits sentencing over her role in supplying girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, may face decades in cage as victims have delivered shocking statements.

Sarah Ransome, in her victim statement, said that Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein turned her into 'nothing more than a 'sex toy with a heartbeat'.

A former model from South Africa, who grew up in Scotland, revealed that she tried to commit suicide by launching herself off a cliff into shark-infested water on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

'I was nothing more than a sex toy with a heartbeat and soul used to entertain Epstein, Maxwell and others,' she said.

'On one visit to the island, the sexual demands, degradation and humiliation ensued me to try to escape by jumping off a cliff into shark-infested waters. I was caught by Maxwell and company moments before jumping. At the time, that extremely risky escape seemed more appealing than being raped one more time,' she said in statement.

Elizabeth Stein, who is at court today, was given permission to read a victim statement about her experience with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

'I was assaulted, raped and trafficked countless times in New York and Florida during a three year period.



Stein met Maxwell while doing an internship at at Henri Bendel when she was a student at Fashion Institute of Technology. 'When I arrived, the hotel concierge told me Ms. Maxwell was in the bar and wanted me to meet someone. It was Jeffrey Epstein. That night in the hotel was the first of many times they assaulted me. In the most literal sense of the word, Epstein and Maxwell terrified me.'

'They told me that if I told anyone, nobody would believe me and if they did, they would kill me and the people closest to me. I believed them. I was once bright, fun, outgoing and kind.

'I loved life and people genuinely enjoyed being around me. After meeting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, it felt like someone shut off the lights to my soul.'

Seven women were expected to give evidence against Ghislaine Maxwell during her trial: Jane, a television actress; Kate, a former model from Great Britain; and Carolyn, now a mom recovering from drug addiction. The fourth was Farmer, who chose to use her real name after being vocal about her allegations in recent years.

Other victims have included Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew's accuser, Teresa Helm, Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein.

Virginia Giuffre said in a statement on the day of Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing that the socialite deserves to be 'trapped in a cage forever.'

Giuffre accused Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking her to Prince Andrew. She did not appear in court Tuesday.

‘Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell,’ wrote Giuffre. ‘You deserve to be trapped in a cage forever, just like you trapped your victims.’

Over three weeks of testimony, the jury heard how Maxwell 'served up' underage girls for Epstein and relished her role as the 'Lady of the House' at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Prosecutors reportedly asked Judge Alison Nathan for Ghislaine Maxwell to be locked up for at least 30 years - and up to 55.

The defense argued that the sentencing range should be around four to five years. Maxwell is 60 years old so a 30-55 sentence would be a life sentence.

Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced today for her role in recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

