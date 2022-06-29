 
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Web Desk

British man travels to Makkah on foot to perform Hajj

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Screengrab of a video showing overwhelmed Muhammad Adam by the joy of reaching Makkah. — Gulf Today
Adam Mohammed, a British citizen of Iranian decent, has arrived in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, all the way on foot to perform Hajj, Gulf Today reported.

Mohammed embarked on the trip, now dubbed as "peace journey", last year in August.

He walked over 6,500 kilometres from Britain and crossed nine countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Syria and Jordan.

In Makkah, a huge crowd of pilgrims and other people received Mohammed, who was overwhelmed with the emotions of joy and gratitude over a successful journey.

According to Mohammed, he completed the trip in 10 months and 26 days. 

"There was a powerful voice inside me that said I could go to Makkah by walking all the way from my home. I could not ignore this voice. It was burning inside me like a volcano," he explained," Daily Sabah quoted Mohammed as saying.

Upon his arrival in Makkah, the pilgrim said he endured all sorts of troubles and difficulties including harsh weather just to make it to the house of Allah.

He said Hajj was his "highest and dearest wish."

Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eidul Azha on the 10th of Zil Hajj, after completing all the pillars of the pilgrimage.

