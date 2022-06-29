London crowned best city for students despite ranking last on affordability

A street in London. — Unsplash

London has been ranked as the world's best city for students despite being difficult to afford and ranking close to bottom on affordability, reported The National News.

This is the fourth consecutive time the city was topped the QS Best Student Cities Ranking.

Other cities that were among the top five were Seoul, Munich, Zurich, and Melbourne.

Dubai was 51st overall but in the Middle East, it has been ranked as the best.

Education consultancy QS, Quacquarelli Symonds, compiled the rankings. It said that the student life had become more costly with time.



“Worryingly, cities are broadly becoming less affordable for students by QS’ measures, with just under 90% declining in our affordability metric,” Ben Sowter, senior vice president of QS, said.



The reason London was put on top was because of its high scores on diversity of students, employer activities, and four other factors.

Sowter said that the UK capital received an "outstanding opinion of students."

“However, with the cost of living a growing concern across the UK," he added.



While some universities provide a stipend, some guides warn that the required cost of living could be way more.

Other cities seen in top positions were from countries like Canada, Japan, and the USA.

The results that the QS rankings provides are based on the remarks of 98,426 students who have spent their time in a given city.