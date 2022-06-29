 
Kate Middleton’s apology flowers 'trashed' by Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s royal feud during the Sussex wedding reportedly ended with their apology flowers being thrown in the trash, as per a source quoted by The Mail on Sunday.

In her explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan opened up about and clarified reports that she had made Kate cry in the lead up to her wedding. As per Meghan’s recollection, it was Kate who made her cry and later apologised.

She also revealed that Kate had sent her flowers as an apology, however, sources have now revealed to The Mail on Sunday that the flowers were actually thrown away.

As per the insider: “Both women were clearly shaken by the bridesmaid’s fitting incident. There are two sides to this story. We have now heard them both.”


