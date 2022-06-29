Pakistan wins three-match junior girls netball series against Singapore

Pakistani girls defeated the hosts 35-15 in the second match played at Sports Hub in Singapore. — Credit Pakistan Netball Fed

KARACHI: Pakistan has won the three-match junior girls netball series against Singapore after taking a decisive lead with two wins in two games.



According to details provided by the Pakistan Netball Federation, Pakistani girls defeated the hosts 35-15 in the second match played at Sports Hub in Singapore.

They had earlier won the first match with a score of 35-20. The third match of the series will be played on Thursday.

The Pakistan Junior Girls Netball Team left for Singapore to participate in the International Junior Netball Series.

Pakistan team is comprised of the following players: Laiba Zulfiqar, Nisha Sultan, Iqra Shafiq, Amima Aneeb, Muqaddas Fatima, Hamna, Alvira Kashif, Syeda Fatima, Surya Gardezi, Zainab, Momal and Ayman. Fatima Ansari is the coach of the team.