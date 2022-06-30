 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew ‘relaxed’ at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island: Staff

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

file footage

Prince Andrew is said to have ‘made himself at home’ at Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island, where he was known to have solicited underage girls for sex, as per a former staff member quoted by The Sun.

According to the former housekeeping manager who worked under Epstein, the Duke of York would mingle with both Epstein and now-convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell while at the island named Little St James.

Talking in a new Channel 4 documentary titled Ghislaine Maxwell: The Making of a Monster, Miles and Cathy Alexander claimed that they saw Andrew on the island on three different occasions.

Cathy was quoted sharing: “Andrew was so relaxed, he would open the door to the kitchen where I was and say 'right, what can we eat?' It was like his home in many ways.”

Their claims contradict Prince Andrew’s own denial of having any close connection with both Epstein and Maxwell.

Prince Andrew was also accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who sued him claiming that she trafficked through Epstein’s ring to have illicit relations with the Duke of York.

He ultimately reached an out of court settlement with Giuffre. 

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Chris Pratt reveals what everyone calls him

Chris Pratt reveals what everyone calls him
Chris Pratt says he ‘never went to Hillsong’

Chris Pratt says he ‘never went to Hillsong’
Jamie Foxx releases recording of phone call with Cameron Diaz

Jamie Foxx releases recording of phone call with Cameron Diaz

Royal source in Prince Charles office issues statement on donations in cash

Royal source in Prince Charles office issues statement on donations in cash

Meghan Markle's friend reacts to report on her pictures with Prince Harry and the Duchess

Meghan Markle's friend reacts to report on her pictures with Prince Harry and the Duchess

Dakota Johnson finally reacts to viral Johnny Depp video

Dakota Johnson finally reacts to viral Johnny Depp video
Zendaya speaks on ‘setting boundaries with fans’ in personal life

Zendaya speaks on ‘setting boundaries with fans’ in personal life
Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader call it quits after two years of dating: report

Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader call it quits after two years of dating: report
Prince Andrew's 'close relationship' with Ghislaine Maxwell revealed by staff

Prince Andrew's 'close relationship' with Ghislaine Maxwell revealed by staff
Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal
Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal

Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal

Latest

view all