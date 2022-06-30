Amber Heard to face another legal battle after losing Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard seemingly has another lawsuit waiting for her after losing a blockbuster defamation lawsuit against her former husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actor is still being investigated in the ongoing perjury case in Australia, reported Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

The outlet shared an official statement from a spokesperson at the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

“The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (Department) is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia,” the statement read.

Heard brought two dogs Pistol and Boo in May 2015 when she was married to Depp without declaring them despite the country’s police strict quarantine policy.

The actor was charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals in July of the same year however the case was closed after pleading guilty to falsifying travel documents.

"We were under the impression we had all the paperwork done for the dogs," Depp explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live show in September 2015. "We were there with the dogs in front of everybody."