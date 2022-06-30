Six arrested in connection with burglary at Cristiano Ronaldo's house

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a UEFA Nations League match against the Czech Republic, Lisbon, Portugal, June 09, 2022. — AFP/File

MADRID: Six people have been arrested in connection with the three-million-euro burglary at the house belonging to former Brazil forward Cristiano Ronaldo, AFP learned on Thursday from sources close to the investigation.



Paris Saint-Germain player Marco Verratti was staying at Ronaldo’s house in Ibiza but was not home when the burglars struck on Monday, making off with jewellery and money.

Two people were arrested in the port of Denia in eastern Spain and four others were held in the southern city of Malaga, these sources told AFP without further details.

According to the Spanish press, four of the six arrested are Albanian, the other two being a Spaniard and a Romanian, making up an organised gang specialising in burglary.

Press reports also claim that the Spanish police recovered a large part of the loot, estimated at around three million euros.

PSG's Verratti burgled at Ronaldo's Ibiza house

Verratti was the victim of a burglary, estimated to be worth three million euros, while on holiday at former Brazil striker Ronaldo's house in Ibiza, sources close to the case told AFP on Tuesday.

Thieves are believed to have taken "a significant amount of jewellery and money" from the 29-year-old Italian midfielder, the sources said without giving further details.

Spanish police opened an investigation when the burglary was reported on Monday morning.

Local newspaper Diario de Ibiza, which made the three million euro estimation, said that Verratti and his group were not in the house at the time of the theft.

The burglary comes a few days after RB Leipzig's Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo was robbed in a street in Valencia by two people who stole a high-end watch, according to the Spanish press.