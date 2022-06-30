 
sports
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
AFP

Six arrested in connection with burglary at Cristiano Ronaldo's house

By
AFP

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a UEFA Nations League match against the Czech Republic, Lisbon, Portugal, June 09, 2022. — AFP/File
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a UEFA Nations League match against the Czech Republic, Lisbon, Portugal, June 09, 2022. — AFP/File 

  • Two people arrested in port of Denia in eastern Spain, four in southern city of Malaga.
  • Verratti was staying at Ronaldo's house when burglars struck.
  • Spanish police recover a large part of loot, estimated at around three million euros.

MADRID: Six people have been arrested in connection with the three-million-euro burglary at the house belonging to former Brazil forward Cristiano Ronaldo, AFP learned on Thursday from sources close to the investigation.

Paris Saint-Germain player Marco Verratti was staying at Ronaldo’s house in Ibiza but was not home when the burglars struck on Monday, making off with jewellery and money.

Two people were arrested in the port of Denia in eastern Spain and four others were held in the southern city of Malaga, these sources told AFP without further details.

According to the Spanish press, four of the six arrested are Albanian, the other two being a Spaniard and a Romanian, making up an organised gang specialising in burglary.

Press reports also claim that the Spanish police recovered a large part of the loot, estimated at around three million euros.

PSG's Verratti burgled at Ronaldo's Ibiza house

Verratti was the victim of a burglary, estimated to be worth three million euros, while on holiday at former Brazil striker Ronaldo's house in Ibiza, sources close to the case told AFP on Tuesday.

Thieves are believed to have taken "a significant amount of jewellery and money" from the 29-year-old Italian midfielder, the sources said without giving further details.

Spanish police opened an investigation when the burglary was reported on Monday morning.

Local newspaper Diario de Ibiza, which made the three million euro estimation, said that Verratti and his group were not in the house at the time of the theft.

The burglary comes a few days after RB Leipzig's Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo was robbed in a street in Valencia by two people who stole a high-end watch, according to the Spanish press.

More From Sports:

PCB hands Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen red and white-ball contracts for 2022-23

PCB hands Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen red and white-ball contracts for 2022-23
WATCH: Stand collapses amid heavy downpour, delays first Aus vs SL Test

WATCH: Stand collapses amid heavy downpour, delays first Aus vs SL Test
Pakistan wins three-match junior girls netball series against Singapore

Pakistan wins three-match junior girls netball series against Singapore
Rafiq reveals 'threats and attacks' since Yorkshire racism claims

Rafiq reveals 'threats and attacks' since Yorkshire racism claims
Humbert forgets his rackets at Wimbledon

Humbert forgets his rackets at Wimbledon
1,400 climbers in Pakistan to summit Pakistani peaks

1,400 climbers in Pakistan to summit Pakistani peaks
These are the icons of Pakistan Junior League

These are the icons of Pakistan Junior League
No uncertainty, nothing’s going to happen: Ramiz Raja on his PCB position

No uncertainty, nothing’s going to happen: Ramiz Raja on his PCB position
Shahid Afridi responds after getting fined on motorway

Shahid Afridi responds after getting fined on motorway
Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket, ECB confirms

Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket, ECB confirms
Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding

Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding
Babar Azam smashes ton in intra-squad practice match

Babar Azam smashes ton in intra-squad practice match

Latest

view all