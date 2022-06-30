Petition filed in court against likening politicians to donkeys

A labourer uses donkeys to transport sand on a street in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on January 20, 2020. — AFP/File

Court seeks answer from FIA's Cyber Crime Wing on July 5.

"Donkey is a hardworking and innocent animal and it is unfair to link it with corrupt politicians," petition reads.

Petition asks court to order FIA to register a case.

KARACHI: A petition has been filed against likening politicians to donkeys in a sessions court on Thursday.

The court sought an answer from the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing regarding the petition on July 5.

"Donkey is a hardworking and innocent animal and it is unfair to link it with corrupt politicians," read the petition.



The petition was filed by a citizen against another, saying that "a citizen likened politicians to donkeys", asking the court to order the FIA to register a case against them.

