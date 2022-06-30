Travis Barker’s colonoscopy-induced pancreatitis is rare, say health experts

Travis Barker was recently diagnosed with pancreatitis according to gastroenterologists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.



According to Insider, the doctors presumed that the Blink-182 singer's ailment was due to a recent colonoscopy.

Several research reports suggested that colonoscopy is a “colon cancer screening test recommended to men of 45.



“Colonoscopy-induced pancreatitis is so rare the reports should be taken with a grain of salt,” noted a New York based gastroenterologist.

“While it may be true that Travis had a colonoscopy recently, and it may be true that he has pancreatitis, it's exceedingly hard to believe they’re truly cause and effect,” asserted gastro doctor.



A group of research bodies reported that pancreatitis cases are usually due to “gallstones or alcohol abuse, and that other cases are due to medications, viruses, or even procedures other than colonoscopies”.

Meanwhile, gastroenterologists suspected that it could happen “if the colonoscopy tool somehow aggravates the pancreas”.

“Developing pancreatitis from a colonoscopy is not a thing we consider, however, the injury to the liver or spleen, for example, is,” added health experts.