Govt jacks up petrol price by nearly Rs15 per litre

Starting from July 1, price of petrol will be Rs248.74 per litre.

Diesel will be available at Rs276.54 per litre.

Coalition govt, since coming to power, has raised price of petrol by Rs84.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, once again, jacked up the price of petroleum products on Thursday for the next fortnight, putting an additional burden of nearly Rs15-18 per litre on the masses.



The Finance Division, in its notification, said that in view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to partially apply a petroleum levy, and revise the existing prices of petroleum products “as agreed with the development partners.”

The new prices will be effective from July 1, 2022.

With the fresh hike, the price of petrol will be Rs248.74/litre, diesel will be Rs276.54/litre, kerosene oil will be sold for Rs230.26/litre, and the price of light diesel oil will be Rs226.15/litre.



The coalition govt, since coming to power in April, has raised the price of petrol by Rs84. It had first raised the petrol price by Rs30 on May 26, followed by another increase of Rs30 on June 2. And on June 15, it hiked the price by another by Rs24 today.



Product Existing prices

w.e.f

16-06-2022 New prices

w.e.f

01-07-2022 Increase/(-)

Decrease Petrol

Rs233.89

Rs248.74

+14.85 Diesel

Rs263.31

Rs276.54

+13.23 Kerosene oil

Rs211.43

Rs230.26

+18.83

Light diesel oil

Rs207.47

Rs226.15

+18.68

