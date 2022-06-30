 
business
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
BDBusiness desk

Telecom operators warn of shutting down mobile, internet services

By
BDBusiness desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

A representational picture of mobile phones. — Reuters/File
A representational picture of mobile phones. — Reuters/File

  • Telecom operators say nationwide power outages is causing issues.
  • PM Shehbaz warned country might face increased loadshedding in July.
  • Says Pakistan could not get required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

ISLAMABAD: Telecom operators on Thursday warned to shut down mobile and internet services in Pakistan due to nationwide power outages.

The National Information Technology Board (NIBT), taking to its official Twitter handle, reported that the telecom operators have said that the interruption is causing issues and hindrances in their operations.

'Country may face increased electricity loadshedding in July': PM 

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had warned that the country might face increased loadshedding in the coming month of July. 

He said that Pakistan could not get the required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, however, the coalition government was trying to make the deal possible.

Related items

Pakistan’s monthly fuel oil imports are set to hit a four-year high in June, Refinitiv data showed, as the country struggles to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation amid a heatwave that is driving demand.

Pakistan is facing an escalation of its power crisis after it failed to agree on a deal for natural gas supply next month. Tenders for July were scrapped due to high price, and low participation as the nation is already taking action to tackle widespread blackouts.

