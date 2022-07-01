 
amazing
Friday Jul 01 2022
WATCH: Little boy leaves netizens awestruck with 'magic trick'

Friday Jul 01, 2022

The picture shows a little boy performing a magic trick. — Screengrab/Instagram
A little boy has taken the internet by storm with his amazing "magic skills". In a video making rounds on the internet, the boy could be seen performing a magic trick, leaving netizens awestruck. 

The video shows the boy not only performing the trick once but twice. And both times, he does it smoothly. 

The video also shows other little students looking at the kid perform in the school. 

The video garnered more than 8,000 likes and many views. Take a look at what people have to say: 

"Magic Magic!!!" a user commented. 

One of the users wrote: "Magic of Speed." 

"Shocking!" a third user chimed in.

