Saturday Jul 02 2022
Tremors felt in parts of UAE after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

  • The quake struck at 1.32am near Bandar Khamir, Iran.
  • Resident of Dubai, Sharjah and adjoining areas felt the tremors.
  • No loss of life or property damage reported yet.

Tremors were felt in parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Iran in the wee hours of Saturday, Khaleej Times reported.

According to the UAE National Centre of Meteorology, the quake struck at 1.32am near Bandar Khamir, a city in southern Iran, at a depth of 10km.

Following the quake in Iran, residents of Dubai, Sharjah and adjoining areas also felt the tremors, however, no loss of life or property damage has so far been reported yet.

Pakistani actor and host Fakhr e Alam shared the video on Twitter soon after recording the tremor and called it “the mother of all earthquakes.”


