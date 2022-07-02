 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about keeping Princess Diana's 'legacy alive'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Prince Harry talks about keeping Princess Dianas legacy alive
Prince Harry talks about keeping Princess Diana's 'legacy alive' 

Prince Harry recently praised the 'changemaker' youth and the ways they can keep Princess Diana's legacy alive during his speech at The Diana Awards.

During his virtual message, the Duke of Sussex encouraged the young people to create positive change as they can make the world better.

“We know that our young people face unique challenges to their mental health and wellbeing, increasing social and economic barriers, and a world consumed by disagreement, conflict and anger,” he said.

“But we need to listen to you and we need to empower you because you are our only way out of the mess,” he added.

The Duke told the young people that by bringing change in the world, they could keep Diana’s voice ‘alive’.

Lauding around 180 youngsters’ efforts from around the globe, Prince Harry called them the ‘personification; of his mother’s ‘legacy’.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee outfits to be displayed at exhibition

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee outfits to be displayed at exhibition
Rihanna makes first public appearance since giving birth at A$AP Rocky concert

Rihanna makes first public appearance since giving birth at A$AP Rocky concert
Prince Harry sees his late mom Princess Diana in daughter Lilibet, son Archie

Prince Harry sees his late mom Princess Diana in daughter Lilibet, son Archie
Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee

Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee
Kim Kardashian hits back at 'two-faced' Jenna Bush over North’s birthday bash criticism

Kim Kardashian hits back at 'two-faced' Jenna Bush over North’s birthday bash criticism

Rebel Wilson teams up with Charles Melton for THIS K-Pop movie

Rebel Wilson teams up with Charles Melton for THIS K-Pop movie
Prince Andrew looked cheerful after car crash TV interview: reports

Prince Andrew looked cheerful after car crash TV interview: reports
Johnny Depp friend says ‘no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow’

Johnny Depp friend says ‘no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow’
Johnny Depp asked to pay $38,000 to ACLU for providing evidence in bombshell libel case

Johnny Depp asked to pay $38,000 to ACLU for providing evidence in bombshell libel case

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed Platinum Jubilee flypast: reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed Platinum Jubilee flypast: reports
Jenna Bush Hager slams Kim Kardashian over daughter’s extravagant birthday party

Jenna Bush Hager slams Kim Kardashian over daughter’s extravagant birthday party
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert celebrate 11th wedding anniversary: See photo

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert celebrate 11th wedding anniversary: See photo

Latest

view all