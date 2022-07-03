 
Sunday Jul 03 2022
Bella Hadid shows some serious PDA with boyfriend who she met through Kardashians

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Supermodel Bella Hadid on Saturday surprised her fans when she packed on the public display of affection with boyfriend Marc Kalman.

One of them pictures posted on Instagram showed the couple sharing a passionate kiss. In the next picture, the couple is seen hugging in front of the camera.

Bella Hadid recently made her romance with Marc Kalman public when she shared a picture with him to her Instagram stories.

Kamlan and Hadid were apparently introduced to each other through Kardashians.

The art director has worked with Travis Scott, Kylie Jnner's boyfriend, while Bellla is friends with Kendall Jenner.

