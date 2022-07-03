WATCH: Man breaks into tears as son scores 6 out 100 in maths after year of teaching

Screengrab from viral video

Being perfect at mathematics is not a piece of cake for everyone and many struggle with scoring well.

A Chinese man was left distraught when he saw the score card of his son — who scored 6 out of 100 in maths — after personally teaching him the subject for a year.

The video of this disheartened father wiping his tears off over a waste of his efforts went viral on the internet after being shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Mothership reported.

The man is seen grabbing a towel as soon as he realises that he is being captured in a weak moment.

News18 transcribed the man as saying in the video:

“I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself," while his wife's laughter is heard in the background.

The publication stated that the man had been tutoring his son everyday for the last one year.



Terribly low marks was not the only thing that devastated this man but his realisation that his son fetched better marks before he started teaching him, as per a Taiwanese media outlet.

The video has garnered millions of views and reactions from netizens, some of whom sympathised with the father while some said he was the reason behind the poor marks.

Some suspected that the low score could be a sign of protest by his son who didn’t want tuitions from his father anymore.