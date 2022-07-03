 
After Punjab, Sindh also lifts restrictions on market timings for Eid ul Adha

KARACHI: Following the lifting of restrictions in Punjab, the Government of Sindh Sunday decided to revert the notification issued regarding time limitations for businesses on account of Eid ul Adha.

According to a notification issued by the province's home department, the restriction will come into effect once again from July 11.

Earlier in June, the Government of Sindh directed all markets across the province to close at 9pm in order to save electricity as the country was witnessing constant power outages.

It was said that the measure would remain in effect till July 16, however, with Eid ul Adha just around the corner, the provincial government has decided to lift the restrictions temporarily. 

According to the notification, the decision to suspend the closure orders has been taken in the "interest of the people".

“On the eve of Eid ul Adha, the Government of Sindh is pleased to suspend the operation of this department notifications […] regarding imposing restrictions on closing hours of various shops, restaurants, wedding halls, etc in the territorial jurisdiction of Sindh province with immediate effect,” the notification read.

A day prior, Islamabad and Punjab had also allowed markets to remain open till late at night in order to facilitate the business community and people for Eid shopping. 

