Imam-ul-Haq roped in by Somerset County Cricket club

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq. -AFP/file

Somerset County Cricket Club on Monday announced to have signed Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq for the final four matches of the ongoing LV= Insurance County Championship season.

Subject to obtaining the necessary NOC (no objection certificate) and visa, the Pakistani Test batter will join the league as an overseas player, replacing Australia's Matt Renshaw, a statement issued by the Somerset stated.

The Aussie cricketer is scheduled to return to his country by the end of August to commence his domestic pre-season training with his Stateside Queensland.

26-year-old Imam has featured in 14 Tests for Pakistan, with a best of 157 against Australia earlier this year.

His First-Class record is equally impressive. In 57 matches, the left-hander has amassed over 3500 runs at an average of 41.69 with a top score of 202 not out.



Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry is delighted to have secured the services of a "talented" Pakistani player.

“Imam-Ul-Haq is an outstanding batter who will bring quality and a wealth of experience to our environment,” Hurry said.

He said that the club's ability to bring in an established Test match player for the final LV= Insurance County Championship matches of the season is a coup for it, with international cricket being widely played during this important period.

“We have a long-standing working relationship with the PCB and we are grateful to them for their assistance in helping us to sign a player of this calibre. We are genuinely excited about what he will add to the Club both on and off the field," the official said.

Imam is looking forward to joining up with the Club later this year.

“I have heard a lot about the quality of Somerset from Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. It is a club with a good reputation and great support. I look forward to representing the county and contributing to some good wins in the County Championship," the cricketer said.

“English County Cricket will be a new challenge for me, but it is a challenge that I am relishing," he added.