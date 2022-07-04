 
'Johnny Debt': Watch man dressed as Jack Sparrow begging on streets

A beggar can be seen on the streets dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow.—Screengrab via Twitter/@javroar
In a video that has resurfaced after the court trials of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a beggar can be seen on the streets dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow while he asks for money with a fake gun in his hand. 

The video shows the man pulling an act in front of a person's car who is recording him. 

As he reaches the window of the car, pretending to be drunk and stumbling, he points his toy gun in the direction of the camera. He also presents his hat to collect the money.

Once the money is collected, he gives the iconic Jack Sparrow-like smile and leaves.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" theme music added in the background makes the video even funnier. 

Social media users have reacted to the video with thousands of likes.

"Thats johnny debt," a tweep wrote. 

 "I woulda gave bro $100 just for the effort," commented another.

Within two days of being posted, the video has garnered over eight million views on Twitter.

