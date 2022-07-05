US refrains from commenting on PTI's alleged contact with Donald Lu

The US State Department building pictured in Washington. Photo: Reuters

The US State Department has refrained from commenting on PTI's alleged contact with United States' Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Geo News reported, citing sources.



The development comes after reports emerged that PTI secretary overseas Abdullah Riyar allegedly contacted Donald Lu - who has been blamed by PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan for the removal of the PTI government - to apologise to him for blaming him for Khan’s ouster.

Federal Minister for Defence Affairs Khawaja Asif also claimed during Geo News programme Naya Pakistan that the PTI had apologised to Donald Lu for levelling allegations against him.

However, sources revealed that when the media reached out to the US State Department for a comment on the issue, the spokesperson refrained and said “we don’t comment on private meetings.”



Since his ouster, Imran Khan has repeatedly been blaming the US government for backing the no-trust motion against him. He also accused and levelled allegations against US diplomat Donald Lu for sending an alleged ‘threat letter’ to the then PTI government.

PTI has apologised to Donald Lu, govt has evidence

Earlier, Federal Minister for Defence Affairs Khawaja Asif had said: “We [the coalition government] have obtained all records regarding PTI’s apology to Lu. Evidence has been received regarding PTI leaders' meeting with the US government where they tendered an apology.”

He went on to say that while Khan was chanting slogans against the US during his public gatherings; he is now "apologising for his mistakes".