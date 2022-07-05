 
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
TDTech desk

How to log into WhatsApp without verification code

TDTech desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the WhatsApp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters

WhatsApp has introduced a six-digit verification code for users when they log into the messaging app, but there’s another way people can access their account.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp, in its beta version, has rolled out a new option — flash calls — which is an alternative method to log into WhatsApp without manually entering a six-digit code because the process is almost automatic.

Explaining how to use the feature, WABetaInfo said WhatsApp will call your phone number and then immediately end the call.

Related items

“If the last phone number in your call history is the same phone number that should call you to give a sxi-digit code, WhatsApp will automatically log into your account,” it said.

— WABetaInfo

In the screenshot above, it can be seen that when a user tries to log into WhatsApp and they do not receive a six-digit code via SMS for some reason, they can choose to receive a call, and can also enable “flash calls” for logging in automatically.

However, to use flash calls, users need to allow WhatsApp to read their call history to enable the feature.

But this option is only available on WhatsApp for Android and not iOS.

