'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday warned of revealing the elements involved in the alleged "foreign conspiracy", saying that it would harm national interests.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the former prime minister said that he has recorded a video which involves information about those who have committed "treason" against the country.



"I am quiet for the sake of my country as I don't want it to be harmed," said Khan, adding that the video will be released as soon as something happens to him.

Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence back in April, which he claims to be a "foreign conspiracy" by the United States and the then opposition.

"Cases of corruption have been registered against the party leaders to shut them up. This country is moving towards fascism and anarchy," said the ex-premier. "The coalition government will accept Israel as a state, it will provide Pakistan's bases to the United States, and it will discard the Kashmiri people to establish better relations with India."

Berating PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Khan said that "she should have gone to jail over her Calibri-font case."



Khan said that this country can only be saved from the crisis through transparent elections while saying that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) cannot be trusted. "PTI has to win the by-elections despite the election rigging," he added.