 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'clearly fond of risks' as Duchess tipped to become US President

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Meghan Markle clearly fond of risks as Duchess tipped to become US President

Meghan Markle will further risk her relationship with the royal family if she decides to enter US politics.

Royal commentator and columnist Daniela Elser says that she will be intrigued to see the Duchess of Sussex run for President.

She wrote for news.com.au: "Ending up as Senator (or better) would give Meghan one thing that has truly eluded, even now despite her wealth and title: True power of her own and on her own terms."

Meghan's entry into politics would also mean "immense" sacrifices for her and Harry, adds the expert.

She added: "Most obviously, they would have to wholly give up their Sussex titles.

"The mother-of-two could also wave goodbye to whatever privacy she and Harry have carved out for themselves in their adopted hometown of Montecito.

"Meghan would have to commit to month upon month of fundraisers, sucking up to Democratic donors, having to shake tens of thousands of hands, cuddle strangers’ babies, and pose for selfies.

"The whole process, even before she might reach office, would be exhausting, expensive and put a target on her family’s backs in terms of the press, critics and the often toxic miasma that are social media hordes.

"Or, basically all the things the Sussexes left the UK to escape."

Ms Elser iterated that Meghan's entry could create a "category five meltdown" at Buckingham Palace.

But the royal commentator added: "Risks are something that Meghan clearly has a fondness for."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian melts hearts with adorable snaps of children

Kim Kardashian melts hearts with adorable snaps of children
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey bond with friend's baby in adorable post

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey bond with friend's baby in adorable post
Victoria Beckham and David renew vows as couple, rock matching outfits for a romantic night in Paris

Victoria Beckham and David renew vows as couple, rock matching outfits for a romantic night in Paris

Christian Bale opens up on channelling a different character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale opens up on channelling a different character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits

'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits
Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old

Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old
Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William
Meghan Markle 'grateful' media focus has 'shifted' to Charles money bag scandal

Meghan Markle 'grateful' media focus has 'shifted' to Charles money bag scandal
Royals buried Meghan Markle bullying report to maintain ‘peace’

Royals buried Meghan Markle bullying report to maintain ‘peace’
Kate Middleton’s ‘warm relationship’ with Camilla hailed amid sweet gesture

Kate Middleton’s ‘warm relationship’ with Camilla hailed amid sweet gesture
Prince Harry stuck at home as Meghan Markle moves ‘in totally different avenue’

Prince Harry stuck at home as Meghan Markle moves ‘in totally different avenue’
Kate Middleton’s mom Carole and sister Pippa snubbed at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton’s mom Carole and sister Pippa snubbed at Wimbledon

Latest

view all