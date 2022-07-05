 
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Groom murders bride and infant before wedding day

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Police arrive outside former prime minister Najib Razak's residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 16, 2018. — Reuters /Lai Seng Sin

A 26-year-old pastry chef and her two-month-old baby, Hans Mohd Thakif, were found in a pool of blood at the front of their house in Kampung Bakar Batu, Malaysia yesterday.

A video of the suspect fleeing the scene without clothes on his motorcycle went viral on social media and he has been arrested.

Rosman Ahmad, 58, the deceased Nursyahirin Rosman's father, said he received a call from his eldest son around noon, The Star reported.

“I came here... it was the most shocking sight for any parent – my daughter and grandson were lifeless on the floor,” said Ahmad. “It was heartbreaking to see the wounds on their necks.”

According to Rosman, the couple had planned their wedding clothes and reception arrangements. He had never heard the two arguing.

“This is so shocking. He has always been soft-spoken and respectful of his elders,” Rosman said.

However, Rosman added that he was aware that his son-in-law-to-be had “problems” after quitting as a cleaner at a stadium. The suspect then began working as a freelance ship cleaner in Pasir Gudang.

Police found a meat cleaver, believed to be the murder weapon and detained the suspect in Permas Jaya around 2.45pm.

He was naked when arrested.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for murder, which states that the suspect can face the death penalty if found guilty of murder.

