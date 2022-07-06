Man attacks family and their pet dog with iron rod

Representational image of a woman walking her dog in the park. — Pixabay/ Will Eames

CCTV footage reveals a man in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar neighbourhood attacking three members of a family and their pet dog after the animal allegedly barked at him and bit him.

The footage was shown across social media and sparked anger among Indians, with many calling the incident “inhumane”, according to India Today.

The man, Dharamvir Dahiya, attacked both a woman and then the dog with an iron rod in broad daylight.

The people injured during the altercation are physically stable. However, the dog has a clot in its head and will be treated, the report said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Outer) Sameer Sharma, as quoted by the Indian Express, said: "On the statement of Rakshit, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 451 (house-trespass to commit offence) and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act (cruel treatment of animals) has been registered. Investigation in the case is in progress and facts are being verified."