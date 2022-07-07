'Chickzilla!': Watch world's biggest chicken taking a walk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022
An old video that has resurfaced shows what is believed to be the world's biggest chicken hopping out of its little wooden house and taking a walk.
Social media users were absolutely shocked to see the giant rooster. Some netizens even called it a prank.
The video was published by "animals.hilarious" on Instagram. It currently has more than 50,000 likes and even more views.
A nearly three-feet-tall chicken can be seen in the reel that flaps its wings as it comes out of its cage.
Initially, it looks like a normal-sized hen but after it stands tall, its shocking size can be seen.
Surprised social media users made a lot of comments.
"Nah that’s a dragon," said one.
"Def this one came out of a dino," chimed in another.
"Chickzilla for sure! He's a whopper!" exclaimed one more.