Thursday Jul 07 2022
Body found by police suspected to be missing Bradford girl

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Somaiya Begum went missing on 26 June.— ITV/West Yorkshire Police
Detectives are investigating a body found by West Yorkshire Police near Fitzwilliam Street, Bradford, as they believe it might be the woman who went missing on June 26, reported ITV.

The mysterious disappearance of Somaiya Begum, 20, caused an uproar in the community.

The body that has been found is suspected to be hers. However, formal identification has not taken place yet. 

The family of the 20-year-old has been informed and forensic investigations continue.

The police have re-arrested a 52-year-old man on the suspicion of murder.

Local councillor Riaz Ahmed told ITV that people were "worried". He said that it was unusual for Begum to be away from home for that long.

He added that young women were afraid.

"The community has been deeply affected. This is not something that happens regularly," he said.

