WATCH: Soul-stirring green sky reminds people of 'Stranger Things'

A derecho is a fierce wind storm linked with a group of thunderstorms.— Daily Mail/Twitter

In a strange incident reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States, the sky turned green while the winds were reportedly 99mph.

Daily Mail reported that Sioux Falls residents felt as if they were present in an episode of the popular Netflix show, "Stranger Things" as the sky turned into a unique colour.

The National Weather Service said that it was due to a derecho, which is a fierce wind storm linked with a group of thunderstorms.

"While it is relatively common to see these green skies, especially in the Plains [...] but on July 5th, it appeared even greener than normal," said Isaac Longley, a meteorologist at AccuWeather,



"In this case, the green skies lasted for around 10-20 minutes," he added.



Around 5:30pm, the storm began to taper off. Thousands of people in the city were left without power because of the damage that the storm caused.

Many people shared pictures and videos of the incident, with some saying they felt like they were in a scene from Emerald City in the movie Wizard of Oz.